55,232 Shares in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Acquired by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of China Yuchai International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

CYD opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

