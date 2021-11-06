5,710 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $113.44 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

