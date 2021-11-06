$578.57 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce $578.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $574.92 million to $585.25 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $555.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB traded up $4.12 on Monday, reaching $237.84. The stock had a trading volume of 770,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $146.95 and a 12-month high of $241.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

