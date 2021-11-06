587,530 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 587,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ITUB stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.