$597.15 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report $597.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.30 million and the highest is $609.00 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $331.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

ZEUS stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 174,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,951. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $295.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

