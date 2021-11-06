$61.93 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report $61.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.72 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $266.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.11 million to $268.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $273.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $302.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.86). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of PBYI stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,300. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $163.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

