62,416 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Bought by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.08% of Lumentum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after acquiring an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 18.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 27.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.81.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

