$64.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $64.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.14 million and the lowest is $64.06 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $61.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $257.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $258.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $332.16 million, with estimates ranging from $324.74 million to $343.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $221,157. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,205 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

