64,468 Shares in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Shares of FREE stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.59 million, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.31. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.