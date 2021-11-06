$7.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post sales of $7.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.67 billion and the lowest is $7.65 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $31.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.07 billion to $32.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.17 billion to $37.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.92. 13,019,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,645,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.