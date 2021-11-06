7,968 Shares in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 289.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $125.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $97.82 and a 12-month high of $125.24.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.