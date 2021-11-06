$829.98 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce $829.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $860.50 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $600.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.36.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,053. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,217 shares of company stock worth $1,748,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.