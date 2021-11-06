908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading 9.2% Higher

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shares traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $36.12. 7,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 112,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $109,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $492,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth $221,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $116,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

