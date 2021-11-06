A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

