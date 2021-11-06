Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) were up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.98 and last traded at $55.98. Approximately 124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

