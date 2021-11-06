Abyss Market Capitalization Achieves $7.15 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Abyss has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $148,439.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00099121 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

