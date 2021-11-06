Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Jason Blacksberg Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Blacksberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $23.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

