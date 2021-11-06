Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 29,023 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $383,684.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gordon Rubenstein sold 18,471 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $240,307.71.
- On Friday, August 27th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 286 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $3,432.00.
- On Thursday, August 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00.
Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 144,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.