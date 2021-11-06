Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 29,023 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $383,684.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gordon Rubenstein sold 18,471 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $240,307.71.

On Friday, August 27th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 286 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $3,432.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 144,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

