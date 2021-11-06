Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $240,307.71 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 18,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $240,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,023 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $383,684.06.

On Friday, August 27th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 286 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $3,432.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

