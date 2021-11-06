Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $173.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acceleron Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Acceleron Pharma worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.