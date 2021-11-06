AceD (ACED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,942.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $168,617.91 and approximately $25,942.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 39.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

