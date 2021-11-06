Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

