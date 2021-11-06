Achain (ACT) Market Cap Achieves $9.08 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $683,060.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.56 or 0.00414669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00268303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097742 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

