ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. 5,500,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACI Worldwide stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

