ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ACR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,026. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 185.72, a current ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $2,582,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $4,120,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

