AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of ATY opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $265.99 million and a P/E ratio of 16.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.05. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. Equities analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

