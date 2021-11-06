Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 997,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,190. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

ADAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.