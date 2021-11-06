Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. 997,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,190. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

