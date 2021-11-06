adbank Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.77 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $92,138.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, adbank has traded 136.2% higher against the dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00254012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00099494 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

