ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Raised to $34.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

