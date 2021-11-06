Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 175.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

