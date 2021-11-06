Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.20 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 236,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 125,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

