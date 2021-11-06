Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.4% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,347,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 133,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $122.29 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.89.

