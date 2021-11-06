Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 117,251 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.24% of PubMatic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,316.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,669 shares of company stock worth $3,212,807. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $26.76 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.17.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

