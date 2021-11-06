Advisor Resource Council Invests $3.10 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 471,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $99,730,000 after acquiring an additional 53,340 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

V stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.55 and a 200 day moving average of $230.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.