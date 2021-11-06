Advisor Resource Council Invests $3.83 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $448.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $314.58 and a 12 month high of $451.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

