Advisor Resource Council Invests $7.40 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after buying an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $238.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $167.34 and a 52 week high of $240.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.