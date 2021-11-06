Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives Outperform Rating from Lifesci Capital

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $62,298.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

