Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Sells $199,572.85 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $199,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AMTX stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in Aemetis by 179.3% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.