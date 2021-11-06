Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.73.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,883. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 548,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,460,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 436,299 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

