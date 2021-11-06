Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.44.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$29.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.04. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$560.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,493.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

