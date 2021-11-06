AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.750-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.90 billion-$11.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion.

AGCO stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.86. The company had a trading volume of 504,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.07. AGCO has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.79.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

