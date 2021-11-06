Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 88.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $425,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $686,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.19 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.85.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

