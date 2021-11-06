agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get agilon health alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $44.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. On average, analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,092,917 shares of company stock valued at $524,331,541.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on agilon health (AGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.