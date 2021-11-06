Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

ADC stock opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,735,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.