Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

NYSE:APD opened at $309.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.50 and a 200-day moving average of $285.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

