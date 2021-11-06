Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $201.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.29. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.97.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,409,632 shares of company stock worth $215,737,004 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbnb stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 143.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Airbnb worth $549,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

