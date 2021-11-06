Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $23.17 on Friday, hitting $201.62. 27,330,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.69. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbnb stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Airbnb worth $549,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

