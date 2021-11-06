Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $201.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29. The company has a market cap of $126.75 billion and a PE ratio of -16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.97.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock worth $215,737,004. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbnb stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 143.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Airbnb worth $549,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

