Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $23.17 on Friday, reaching $201.62. 27,330,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.29. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.97.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,409,632 shares of company stock worth $215,737,004 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbnb stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Airbnb worth $549,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.